BIGG BOSS 11: Akash Dadlani’s mother EXPOSES singer Vishal Dadlani

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is going high on drama and emotions. This week is going to be another competitive week as in the new luxury budget task, Bigg Boss has given different competitions to the housemates and they will have to score points by winning the competition.Twist in the task is that the competition will be judged by ‘new padosis’, who are the family members of housemates.During their stay, Akash Dadlni’s mother has made a big revelation about singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani. Remember how at the start of the show, Akash claimed that he is relative of Vishal Dadlani, but singer denied reports with a tweet and said that Akash is a distant relative.Well, Vishal Dadlani has been exposed now by Akash’s mother. In video, she is seen talking to Vikas’s mother, Shilpa Shinde’s brother and Hina Khan’s boyfriend.She says, “Akash idhar aaya to mene isko totally like you know, told him not to talk about Vishal and all that stuff. Vishal Dadlani ke dad or Akash ke dad, they are sagge chacha-taaya ke bache. Aana jaana itna nai tha because I was living outside India, or Vishal to bohat chotta tha.”Check out the video of Akash’s mother exposing Vishal Dadlani here:Well, let’s just wait and see what Vishal Dadlani will say on this revelation.Apart from this, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi have been nominated this week.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.