BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING ! Akash Dadlani wants to SPIT on Vikas Gupta?

Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 contestant Akash Dadlani and his antics always hit the headlines, however his post-eviction plans will leave you disgusted.Akash wants to get a statue of Vikas Gupta and make women spit on that. Yes, his weird plan was shared by Arshi Khan with other housemates. In an unseen footage released by Colors TV she can be seen telling other housemates that Akash wants to get a dummy of Vikas seated on a donkey to do rounds of entire Lokhandwala.The housemates including Vikas himself are seen having a good laugh on his plans.Arshi then said that he will be distributing Rs 500 notes in women for spitting and hitting the dummy. He even plans to slam Vikas in a rap.While all these talks were going with a dash of humour, Akash Dadlani was talking to the cameras. He said Vikas Gupta disrespects women inside the house , while he only loves them.Check the video.Arshi Khan says that Akash Dadlani has a mind of a child. Vikas says he has a bad mind. What do you think of Akash's post-eviction plans?