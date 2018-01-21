BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING ! Akash Dadlani THROWN OUT of 'Entertainment Ki Raat' ?

New Delhi: Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 is undoubtedly the most life-changing reality show. The contestants who were a part of this show, have got opportunity to make appearnce in another Colors TV show Enetrtainment Ki Raat.The finalist of the 11season minus Hina Khan will be making their appearnce in Entertainment Ki Raat.Akash Dadlani who was also a part of the top 5 finalists was reportedly roped in for the episode. However, lately rumours are doing rounds that Akash has been thrown out of the same.However, Tellybuzz reported that Akash had voluntarily left the show because he found the rap segment of the show very demeaning and humiliating.Akash is reportedly upset at being made fun of by host Salman Khan multiple times in the show. He now wants a break from all the mocking . Therefore when he was informed that he will be made fun of , he got off the set.