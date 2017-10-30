BIGG BOSS 11: Akash Dadlani PROVOKES Priyank again; Calls him ‘GAY’

Week has just started and nominations have taken a turn in the Bigg Boss house. As we told you earlier in the day that this time nominations happened today in a different manner.In Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, contestants were called in pairs and were asked to convince their respective partner to save them.At the end, 7 contestants are nominated and they are Sabyasachi Satpathy, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani, Bandagi Kalra, Hiten Tejwani and Dhinchak Pooja.Now in the start of the week, Akash Dadlani again had a huge fight with Priyank Sharma. He started provoking Priyank.Not just this, very cunningly he also called Priyank a ‘Gay’. He said, “Kamra saaf kar lo, nahi to ‘Ro-Gay.”Check out this video of Akash and Priyank's fight:Priyank retaliated to this by shouting in the way Akash does. Do you think Akash did the right thing by again provoking Priyank Sharma?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.