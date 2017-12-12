 Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani PLANTS KISSES on Arshi Khan
Akash comes closer to Arshi and plants kisses during the nomination process task

Updated: 12 Dec 2017 12:29 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestants Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan/Image- Voot

Bigg Boss 11: After Bandgi left the house, no romance is up in the house and we have heard no more of Puneesh since then.
But the other housemate who is trying to raise the temperature in the house, is one and only Akash Dadlani.

Bigg Boss gives another nomination task to the housemates in which apple balloons with each house-mate's picture on it were hanged to the tree set up in the garden area. The teams were divided into Blue and red.

Bigg Boss Akash and Arshi1 new Bigg Boss 11 contestants Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan/Image- Voot

Captain Arshi was given special power in this game. She will pluck any contestant's apple to whom she wants to eliminate citing the reason for it. And, the team who has more apples on tree, will win and safe from the nomination process.

Well! During the starting of the task, Akash Dadlani discusses his strategy with Arshi Khan like to whom she should support in the game. Meanwhile, he comes closer to Arshi and stamps kisses on her cheek.

Bigg Boss Akash and Arshi2 new Bigg Boss 11 contestants Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan/Image- Voot

Bigg Boss Akash and Arshi3 new Bigg Boss 11 contestants Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan/Image- Voot

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.

