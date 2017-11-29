BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! THIS contestant PEED in the POOL ?

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan consistently tries to hit on co-contestant Hiten Tejwani. Hiten however leaves no opportunity to tease her and wastes all her attempts.We came across an unseen footage of the reality show, where Arshi and Akash are sitting by the pool for a nice chit chat when Arshi throws tea in the pool. They shout out to Hiten to come and see the heart shaped pattern that the tea made in the water. Akash says it is Arshi's heart.Hiten however gives a googly and says that last time when Akash was with Arshi in the pool he peed in it. and to our surprise Akash agrees to it. He very casually says "yes, I peed yesterday." Arshi too agreed saying "maybe he did it". Hiten then pulls her leg saying she swam in the same water which had Akash's toilet so in a way she swam in Akash's urine.Everybody in the house knows that Arshi and Akash are the two persons who spend most of the time inside the pool.We hope that Akash and Hiten were just pulling Arshi's leg or else it would be really disgusting.Prior to this, Akash Dadlani also amuses Arshi and Hiten by showing off his tummy and dubbing dialogues for it.Stay tuned for more funny gossips. Check the complete video on Voot.