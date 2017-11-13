BIGG BOSS 11: Akash Dadlani or Bandagi Kalra, Who is the NEW CAPTAIN of the house?







#PuneeshSharma and #BandagiKalra you guys have your families seeing the show. If so desperate, then just leave the show and have fun. #BB11

A post shared by salil sand (@salilsand) on Nov 6, 2017 at 10:01am PST





: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 will bring in a lot of twists in the Bigg Boss house this week. As we all know that last week makers of the show brought in a big twist and had a double eviction.Bigg Boss 11 contestants Mehjabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi Satpathy got eliminated last week. But just before going, Sabyaschi won the captaincy task and was the Captain of the house. Now after the eviction, Captain was to be chosen between Bandagi Kalra and Akash Dadlani.Now as per the sources, Bandagi Kalra became the new captain of the house. It is will be interesting to see how Bandagi performs as Captain as she seems to be from Shilpa Shinde’s group.During ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ Salman reacted on Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma night romance and said that if you are so concerned about your image, then don’t do thing you won’t do in front of your parents.Let’s see how fair captain Bandagi proves to be?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.