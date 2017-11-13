 BIGG BOSS 11: Akash Dadlani or Bandagi Kalra, Who is the NEW CAPTAIN of the house?
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11: Akash Dadlani or Bandagi Kalra, Who is the NEW CAPTAIN of the house?

BIGG BOSS 11: Akash Dadlani or Bandagi Kalra, Who is the NEW CAPTAIN of the house?

Bigg Boss 11 house has got its new captain now.

By: || Updated: 13 Nov 2017 11:54 AM
BIGG BOSS 11: Akash Dadlani or Bandagi Kalra, Who is the NEW CAPTAIN of the house?

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Akash Dadlani and Bandagi Kalra

New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 will bring in a lot of twists in the Bigg Boss house this week. As we all know that last week makers of the show brought in a big twist and had a double eviction.

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Mehjabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi Satpathy got eliminated last week. But just before going, Sabyaschi won the captaincy task and was the Captain of the house. Now after the eviction, Captain was to be chosen between Bandagi Kalra and Akash Dadlani.

Now as per the sources, Bandagi Kalra became the new captain of the house. It is will be interesting to see how Bandagi performs as Captain as she seems to be from Shilpa Shinde’s group.




















During ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ Salman reacted on Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma night romance and said that if you are so concerned about your image, then don’t do thing you won’t do in front of your parents.

Let’s see how fair captain Bandagi proves to be?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: ‘I am OUT because of Hina Khan’, says evicted Mehjabi Siddiqui

trending now

INDIA
This 10-month-old weighs 28kg, mother says she thought growth ...
PHOTOS
Party Pics: Sridevi, Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, AR Rahman ...
TV
Bigg Boss 11: Legal trouble worsens for Priyank Sharma; can ...