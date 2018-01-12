BIGG BOSS 11: Akash Dadlani made a HUGE REVELATION about his EVICTION

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is now almost two days away from its grand finale, which will be Sunday 14January. In the finale, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be there to announce the winner with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan.Now after Akash Dadlani’s mid-week eviction, only Top 4 contestants are left in the show and they are Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma. Fans are voting for their fav contestant while housemates are again busy in another task.After getting evicted, Akash Dadlani partied hard with Arshi Khan, Bandagi Kalra, and his mom. Some of his videos are also going viral. Check out these videos of Akash:In a chat with Colors TV Facebook, Akash revealed why he had a midnight eviction. He said, “You know how I naughty I am. I went to jail seven times. I knew I would have been evicted at midnight. What to do? I am very naughty. I am sorry India, all of this was for the show. I am a nice person like you’ve seen. I have given my 100% to the show. But I didn’t want to go, I wanted to be at the top 4. But I am still a winner.”Bigg Boss 11 ‘Bang Bang boy’ also revealed that the thing he is going to miss the most is the ‘Kaal Kothari’ of Bigg Boss house.Check out this Facebook chat here:Well, one thing good about Akash’s interviews is that he didn’t speak badly of anyone.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.