BIGG BOSS 11: ‘Akash Dadlani is MOLESTING a woman’ Twitter takes stand for Shilpa Shinde

: Bigg Boss host Salman Khan always reminds Bigg Boss 11 contestants at ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ that in this house there are 100 cameras and ‘Kuch bhi chhup’ nahi sakta.As we told you earlier, how Akash Dadlani forcefully kissed Shilpa Shinde and latter bashed him later on.However, Shilpa Shinde didn’t say much but twitter is flooded with reactions against Akash Dadlani.Bigg Boss 3 winner and actor Vindu Dara Singh took to twitter and slammed Akash Dadlani. He wrote, “AKASH is not aware voting lines r CLOSED! Hum toh bahut pehle seh keh rahe theh ki he will CREATE a CONTROVERSY b4 he EXITS! “Tum HINDUSTAN Main ho” @BeingSalmanKhan to #YoBro Reminds me of d movie PINK! There is a difference between HARMLESS TOUCHES & FORCEFUL KISSES #BB11”Check out the tweet:Well, twitterati also thinks that Akash Dadlani molested Shilpa Shinde by doing this. Check out the tweets:Akash Dadlani, get ready at the ‘weekend ka vaar’ for a grilling session with Salman Khan. Akash also did such kind of things with Lucinda Nicholas, but no one gave much importance to it. One thing is for sure that this kind of behavior of Akash Dadlani should not be tolerated.Do you also think that Akash Dadlani should get evicted from Bigg Boss 11?Stay tuned for Bigg Boss news and updates.