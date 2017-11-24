BIGG BOSS 11: Akash Dadlani has had ENOUGH; Wants to QUIT now

: One of the most controversial shows of the season, Bigg Boss 11 has been serving high voltage drama and fights that we don’t even get to see daily soaps.Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 had its Captaincy task and it badly affected Akash Dadlani. The reason was that Akash’ closest friend Puneesh Sharma betrayed him during the task. Akash was hoping that Puneesh would definitely vote for him and Puneesh also wanted to do that. But mastermind Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde convince him not to make Akash captain.At the end of the task, Puneesh supports Hiten rather than going with Akash. This makes Akash really furious and lashes out at the top of his voice and feels hurt. He also ends his friendship with Puneesh Sharma. He goes on to say that he doesn’t want to be in this show anymore.According to report in BOC, “Akash has also isolated himself from everyone in the house. He has made his bed outside in the living area, which is against the rule of the show. Hiten asks him to sleep inside the room but Akash replies him saying he will do what he wants to. Hiten then asks him to speak in Hindi. However, he avoids listening to him and replies that he is here to break the rules. Further adding that if he needs to leave the show for the same, he is ready to as these are his tactics in order to get out of the show.”As we told you yesterday, that at the end of the task, Hiten Tejwani became the Captain of the Bigg Boss 11 house.Do you think Akash should have been given a fair chance?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.