Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani Flirts With Lucinda Nicholas

Rapper Akash Dadlani's deep infatuation with padosi Lucinda Nicholas can be seen in a latest ‘unseen video’ on Voot. A video of Akash flirting with Lucinda in this Unseen Undekha clip is becoming talk of the town.In the video, while Lucinda is busy in makeup, Akash tries to flirt with her asking to give him a kiss. He can be seen giving her flying kisses multiple times. Lucinda laughs on his act and says no.Lucinda Nicholas who is one of the padosis in the house seems not interested in Akash apparently but Akash is trying hard for her. He even asks her to have breakfast while saying good bye.Well! Is Akash acting fake to get attention or he is falling for Lucinda in real?Stay tuned for Bigg Boss news and updates.