BIGG BOSS 11: AKASH DADLANI ends eight week old FRIENDSHIP with PUNEESH SHARMA?



Akash Dadlani is hurt by Puneesh Sharma's betrayal. Is this the end of their 8-week old friendship? Find out at10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/xZtgbgKGta

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 23, 2017

New Delhi: This week of Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11, has been the loudest week ever, with every other contestant losing temper for some reason or the other.In the latest teaser, Akash Dadlani can be seen losing his temper. Akash who has been an entertainer throughout the show , lost his cool at his friend Puneesh Sharma.In the initial part of the teaser contestants can be seen persuading Puneesh to go to the garden area and participate in the captaincy task, to which Puneesh can be seen refusing.In the garden area Hina sprays paint at Akash's cutout, stripping Akash of the chance to become captain.Akash Dadlani then can be seen shouting at the top of his voice and moving frenetically around the house as other contestant try to stop him. "I am done with this show. I am done with this show" Akash can be heard screaming his lungs out.He screams "I don't want friendship of Puneesh Sharma". He shouts at everybody who tries to approach him. He also shouts at Shilpa Shinde saying "I went bald, not you". Hiten Tejwani tries to calm him down but Akash says: "don't come near me".The other contestants try to speak for Puneesh , but Akash doesn't want to hear anything. "Akash is dead in the show", he says.Check this video: