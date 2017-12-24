Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani asks Shilpa Shinde to kiss him

New Delhi: Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 is pacing towards its end and the contestants are growing attached to one another now.We saw how despite all the fights Shilpa Shinde was unhappy when Arshi was evicted.Earlier we had seen how Shilpa Shinde despised Akash dadlani, but in a recent unseen footage that we came across, we could see both of them in a playful mood.Akash dadlani asks Shilpa Shinde to kiss her. He says that he misses her kisses. Shilpa tries to change the topic. AKash then points out at her finger and says her fingers have become "yuck". Shilpa says that her hands have lost the charm as she has to do a lot of chores. She shows how her fingers have turned ugly.Akash then admires Shilpa and says that he finds her cute. He evn goes on to say that he wants to marry someone like Shilpa, who can do all the work and is also cute. He then asks Shilpa to find a girl like herself for him to marry. Shilpa laughs it off. Akash again says that he is a very loving and romantic person. Shilpa says she will find a girl for him after she goes out of house as the winner.