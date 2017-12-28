 BIGG BOSS 11: Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta OVERWHELMED on MEETING their MOTHERS
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11: Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta OVERWHELMED on MEETING their MOTHERS

BIGG BOSS 11: Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta OVERWHELMED on MEETING their MOTHERS

This video of Vikas Gupta meeting his mother is adorable.

By: || Updated: 28 Dec 2017 09:04 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta OVERWHELMED on MEETING their MOTHERS

Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta meet their mothers.

New Delhi: This week in the house of Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 is turning out to be an emotional one.  First of all , the loved ones of the housemates enter the house as Padosis and the housemates could not meet them .

Now, Bigg Boss is allowing some of the padosis to meet their loved ones inside the house.

We told you how Luv and Priyank were overwhelmed on seeing their moms.

After them, it was the turn of Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta to meet their mothers and both of them were overjoyed.

Before anything else, Akash Dadlani touches the feet of his mother and then walks around the garden area hand in hand with his mom.

Then comes Vikas' mother. Vikas hides behind a wall and surpeises her. He then lifts her up and carries her around the house like a child. Do not miss these adorable moments.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde REVEALS that Vikas will get EVICTED next week

trending now

INDIA
LS passes triple talaq bill, govt calls it historic
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde REVEALS that Vikas will get ...
MOVIES
Anushka Sharma named PETA 2017 Person of the Year