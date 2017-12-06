Bigg Boss 11: Akash and Priyank get into UGLY FIGHT

The house is up with the fights as second round of captaincy is going in Bigg Boss 11. After Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma's friendship broke, another bond is apparently breaking up in the house.Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi are the latest to have an intense fight in Bigg Boss 11.The recent video shared by colors, shows Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma fighting in which Luv is seen getting angry at Priyank for abusing him.Fight between Luv and Priyank turns ugly and they seem about to hit each-other.Watch here:Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.