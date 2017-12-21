BIGG BOSS 11: AGAIN ! Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan get into an UGLY BRAWL



Who will the #BB11 housemates choose as the worst performers of the luxury budget task? Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to find out! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/POR90UaJ3K

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 21, 2017

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan are apparently the sworn enemies inside the house. Getting into spats with each other is what they do oft.Earlier we told you how Hina Khan accused Vikas Gupta of getting physical in the luxury budget task BB poultry farm . Caught up in Hina's arguments Vikas couldn't save his egg and lost his chance to become the captain of the house.In a promo for tonight, it can be seen that when Bigg Boss asks the contestant to nominate three worst-performers of the luxury budget task, a fight breaks out between them again.Depending upon their behaviour, housemates nominate co-contestants for the Kaalkothri.Akash nominates Vikas as he got physical with Hina and Shilpa in the luxury budget task. . Then Vikas and Hina get into a brawl over the misconduct in the luxury budget task.Vikas says that if a guy jumps on somebody then that is considered wrong , but when a girl clambers upon you and says "don't touch me", is that not wrong?Hina Khan replies back saying that when a girl says 'don't touch me' that means something.Vikas explains that he was just trying to make a human wall to protect his egg. He accuses Hina of taking wrong advantage of being a woman. Check the promo here.However, three names with mutual agreement have to be given to Bigg Boss for Kaalkothri punishment, depending upon the behaviour in the luxury budget task.Who will be these three contestants ? Stay tuned to find out.