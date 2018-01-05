BIGG BOSS 11: After Shilpa Shinde, another POPULAR contestant creates HISTORY

: Makers of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 thought of taking the drama and entertainment to another level by taking nominated contestant in the Inorbit Mall. But it was a flop show as the audience went out of control.Last week Shilpa fans created history by doing 1 million tweets with hashtag ‘We Love Shilpa Shinde’. This has never happened to any other Bigg Boss contestant.Now after Shilpa Shinde, another contestant has created history. It is none other than, Vikas Gupta. Yes, known as mastermind of Bigg Boss house has made history in the house and that too in a right way.According to news in India Forums, “Vikas has achieved an amazing thing as he has become the first ever to have nailed 20 tasks in a season which hasn't been done by anyone else. This was confirmed after the housemates won the BB Museum Task.”Vikas’s Instagram page too confirmed this news with a celebratory post. It read, “Thanks for all the love today! It was way more than we expected! Truly overwhelmed with the response! Thanks for putting a big smile on his @lostboyjourney face! Loved it.Posting the edit vikas loved and took with him!@endemolshineind @colorstv”Will Vikas Gupta get saved from elimination this week?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.