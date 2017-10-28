BIGG BOSS 11: After Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde too INSULTS SOUTH FILM INDUSRTY



😂😂 they have gone nuts losers 👎👎 tiger shroff wala big flop ab us k bad ye 😂



— Anaya 💥 (@ShilpaFTW) October 27, 2017





She was not speaking rubbish she was sharing a bad experience from south. Dont be blind

— jindal sahil (@sahiljindal1) October 28, 2017



I hated silpa she is rubbish she is racist. Now again for south



— maaroof (@Shabbir33235827) October 28, 2017





Exactly tab ye news kyu nahi hua jab ab hina ka ho raha hai. Shilpa ki jagah Vikas ya khud hina hoti to kya unhe chorte?

— Cattycat (@Cattyca45374256) October 28, 2017



Both hina and shilpa are insulting south indian actress.. First u two go and act atleast in one movie..how dare they? Biches. Hate noth now



— AiswaryaAishuu (@AiswaryaAmmuzz5) October 28, 2017



: Just when you thought you have seen it all, it cannot get lower than this, Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 stoops to a new low and sweeps you off your feet.After Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan’s shocking remarks of refusing to work in the South Indian film industry, as they wanted her to put on weight, it was now Shilpa Shinde’s turn to throw her share of mud towards the prestigious film industry.The ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ famed TV actress termed the South Indian film industry as ‘chor’ and chalu’ in one of the latest episodes of Colors TV’s ever so controversial yet popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 11 .While talking to Arshi Khan, Sapna Choudhary and Akash Dadlani in the poolside area of the house, Shilpa narrated how she was forced to go underwater wearing a white dress.Check out this video of Shilpa Shinde:This is how people reacted on it:This is not the first time Bigg Boss 11 contestants have used derogatory remarks against the South Indian film industry. Yesterday, Hina Khan had gestured about the demand of a particular curvaceous body type the South Indian film industry prefers and that was exactly the reason why she refused to work there.The Bigg Boss 11 contestant’s may go on a rampage of maligning their industry, but film stars down south have turned a deaf ear into all the controversial remarks. Barring Hansika Motwani there has been no response to what is being said on the reality TV show.Hansika had responded to Hina’s remarks, saying what the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress had said is incorrect.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.