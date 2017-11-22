BIGG BOSS 11: A new and UGLY FIGHT between Sapna Choudhary and Puneesh Sharma



: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has got a lot of drama and ugly fights to showcase in today’s episode. In the ‘BB court’ Luxury budget task, courtroom will get converted into a war ground and housemates will get into blame game, rather than completing the task.Sapna Choudhary is already frustrated with Puneesh Sharma because latter talked bad about his profession. This was repeatedly told to Sapna by Hina Khan. Sapna was just finding an opportunity to lash out at Puneesh. Well, that opportunity came during the task when she and Bandagi had different opinion on a Arshi-Hiten’s case.The matter escalated and Sapna said, “Puneesh sabko ulta bolta hai. Tum mere bare me rajaiyon me ghus ghus ke baat kr sakte ho, me khuleaam bolungi.”Puneesh then angrily says, “Aap is ghar ki don ho, sorry, galti ho gai.”The fight got really bad at the end.Check out this video of Sapna and Puneesh fighting with each other:Well, may this sneak peak is just a small part and we don’t know that larger picture. Let’s see, who wins the luxury budget task in Bigg Boss 11 this week.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.