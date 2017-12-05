 BIGG BOSS 11: A HUGE SURPRISE for Shilpa, Vikas and Priyank
Makers of Bigg Boss 11 have planned a big surprise for Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma.

Updated: 05 Dec 2017 08:33 PM
Bigg Boss 11 Contestants Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma and Shilpa Shinde

New Delhi: This new week of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is going to have a lot of twists and surprises for the Bigg Boss housemates.

As the Bigg Boss 11 contestants are busy in the captaincy task, we have got the latest gossip for you all. This week as we know that, Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde have been nominated. But at the end of the week, makers have planned a huge surprise for Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma.







As per news in India Forums, “Visiting the house will be Priyank Sharma's ex-girlfriend Divya Aggarwal, Shilpa Shinde's brother Ashutosh Shinde, and Vikas Gupta's brother Siddharth Gupta.”

Isn’t this good news!

It will be interesting to see Divya Agarwal, who broke up with Priyank few weeks ago interacting with him in Bigg Boss house.

Will Priyank clear out all the doubts in Divya’s mind?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

First Published:
