 BIGG BOSS 11: A day before GRAND FINALE, Puneesh EXPOSES Vikas Gupta
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11: A day before GRAND FINALE, Puneesh EXPOSES Vikas Gupta

BIGG BOSS 11: A day before GRAND FINALE, Puneesh EXPOSES Vikas Gupta

Bigg Boss 11 Vikas Gupta's dirty game in last task exposed!

By: || Updated: 13 Jan 2018 02:35 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: A day before GRAND FINALE, Puneesh EXPOSES Vikas Gupta

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta

New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has come to an end with just a day away from grand finale. But the drama is still going on in the house.

After Akash Dadlani’s midweek eviction, four finalists are in the house, Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta.

Vikas Gupta was given a task where he was the dictator of the ‘Vikas city’ and other three contestants had to do what Vikas ordered. We told you a day before that Vikas got cruel with Hina Khan.

Vikas gave Hina his bracelet and told him to break it into pieces. Then what he did next was quite unbelievable. He gave Hina his family picture and ordered her to tear it apart.

After the task, Vikas very cunningly blamed Hina Khan for all the damage. But it was Puneesh who supported Hina then and exposed Vikas Gupta’s dirty game.

Check out this video where Puneesh said to Vikas, “Chalo chahe koi bhi ho, aap bhi ho mere aage, Me apni family photo pairon me rakh doonga kya, k Shilpa chalke dikhao uspe.”









Hina, who listening to this whole conversation while sitting in the living room, thanked Puneesh for defending her.

Do you guys agree that Vikas Gupta actually played very dirty in the last task just to win the money?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: ‘I want Vikas Gupta to WIN the show’ says Manveer Gurjar

trending now

INDIA
Aircel-Maxis case: P.Chidambaram speaks on ED searches at ...
VIDEO
Hamirpur police beat up pickpocket mercilessly
VIDEO
Judges mutiny: Four senior judges criticise case-allocation by Chief ...