BIGG BOSS 11: A big SURPRISE GIFT for housemates makes Priyank CRY BADLY

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is going to get very emotional in today’s episode. As earlier we told you that this week’s luxury budget got cancelled because family members aka ‘Padosi’ of housemates couldn’t reach to any conclusion because of endless arguments.But with this, Bigg Boss gave another surprise to the housemates. All the family members of housemates will enter the house one by one and will meet their contestant. Twist here is this that the family member won’t meet any other contestant.Priyank Sharma broke down as his mom entered the house. Not just this, he also apologized to her and said, “I am very sorry maa”.Later on he says, “Me bohat strong ho gya hoon pehle se.”Then Luv Tyagi’s mom entered through main door and he cried like a child. Luv’s mom hugged him and said, “Tera sapna poora ho gya Bigg Boss me aane ka.”Check out the video of Priyank and Luv here:Well, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi are best friends and have been nominated this week, who will get evicted?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.