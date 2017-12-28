BIGG BOSS 11: A big SURPRISE GIFT for housemates makes Priyank CRY BADLY

But with this, Bigg Boss gave another surprise to the housemates. All the family members of housemates will enter the house one by one and will meet their contestant. Twist here is this that the family member won’t meet any other contestant.
Priyank Sharma broke down as his mom entered the house. Not just this, he also apologized to her and said, “I am very sorry maa”.
Later on he says, “Me bohat strong ho gya hoon pehle se.”
Then Luv Tyagi’s mom entered through main door and he cried like a child. Luv’s mom hugged him and said, “Tera sapna poora ho gya Bigg Boss me aane ka.”
Check out the video of Priyank and Luv here:
.@ipriyanksharmaa & Luv Tyagi get to meet their mother. Watch the emotional side of the contestants tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/j2n3NOEyJV
— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 28, 2017
Well, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi are best friends and have been nominated this week, who will get evicted?
