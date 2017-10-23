 BIGG BOSS 11: 7 Contestants get NOMINATED this week
Bigg Boss conducts nominations in a complete different style this time.

By: || Updated: 23 Oct 2017 05:14 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestants Arshi Khan and Benafsha Soonawalla

New Delhi: Colors TV’s controversial show ‘Bigg Boss 11’ has entered in the fourth week. On Sunday, we saw wild card contestant Dhinchak Pooja entering the house. Now it is Monday and we all know what it is famous for in Bigg Boss house?

Yes, you guess it right, Nominations. This time nominations happened in different style and that too in front of everyone. All the contestants had to prove their friendship for each other in the house. Check out these promo videos of nominations:









Now as per report in BOC, 7 contestants have been nominated this week and they are, Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha Soonawalla, Jyoti Kumari, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani.

Well, this is the first time that MTV VJ Benafsha Soonawalla has been nominated.

Well, it is also being said that Dhinchak Pooja will have bring in a huge twist with her decision.

What that decision can be?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

