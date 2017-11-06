BIGG BOSS 11: 5 Contestants get NOMINATED this week

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 gave all of us a shock on the weekend when YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja was eliminated from the show. There was a huge buzz that Sabyasachi Satpathy will be evicted but as the news was out in media, makers decided to change their decision. Thus, eliminating singer Dhinchak Pooja from Bigg Boss house.Now it is Monday and it is time for nominations in the Bigg Boss house. This week again, Bigg Boss brought a twist in the nominations task and asked the Bigg Boss captain Puneesh Sharma to nominate the housemates.As per news in BOC, “Puneesh was asked to choose 8 names for nomination and the contestants he named are- Hiten Tejwani, Mehjabi, Benafsha, Sabyasachi, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi and Sapna Choudhary.Bigg Boss then asked housemates to come in the confession room one by one and choose their nomination only from Puneesh Sharma’s nominated names. Yes, the housemates had to nominate only from the eight names selected by Captain Puneesh Sharma. With all the final nomination procedure, this week’s nominated contestants are- Sapna, Mehjabi, Benafsha, Priyanka Sharma and Sabyasachy.”So this week 5 contestants have been nominated.Who you think will get evicted? Sapna Choudhary, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Benafsha Soonawalla, Priyank Sharma or Sabyasachi Satpathy?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.