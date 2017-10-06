 BIGG BOSS 11: 3 Contestants go to JAIL
Bigg Boss 11 day 5 - 3 contestants from the main house go to jail.

Updated: 06 Oct 2017 03:52 PM
New Delhi: It is Day 5 in the Bigg Boss 11 house. After winning the luxury budget task, ‘padosis’ have now got a big power.

After huge drama in the entire week, ardent fans of Bigg Boss 11 are now waiting for Salman Khan to come and have an interaction with the contestants.

This week we saw Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta’s endless fights but day before, Shilpa also locked horns with Hina Khan. Latter goes to Shilpa just to tell her that what she is doing is wrong. Shilpa irritates her and Hina walks out of the luggage room saying that Shipa is not going to understand.

Well, now it is time for 3 contestants of the Bigg Boss house to enter the jail aka ‘ Kaal Kothari’. This time jail will be underground with three beds in it.

As per sources, Padosis have taken the decision. As per Mehjabi Siddiqui, Luv Tyagi, Sabyasachi Satpathy and Lucinda Nicholas, those three contestants who will go the jail are Shilpa Shinde, Zubair Khan and Akash Dadlani.

They will remain in the jail till the next order of Bigg Boss or Salman Khan.

This week one of the nominated contestants will also get evicted. This week’s nominated contestants are, Shilpa Shinde, Zubair Khan, Bandagi Kalra, Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari.

