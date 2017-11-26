 BIGG BOGG 11: WHOA ! THIS contestant SPANKS HITEN TEJWANI'S BUTT ! Check Video
Jacqueline Fernandez and Remo D'Souza have a fun-filled eve at Bigg Boss' house.

By: || Updated: 26 Nov 2017 09:40 PM
The guests make Hiten and Shilpa dance. Image: Twitter

New Delhi: It's weekend again and it is time for the Bigg Boss housemates to welcome a celebrity guest. This time Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez and choreographer and director Remo D'Souza , will visit the house of Bigg Boss.

As always , the guests have some fun tasks for the contestants. Celebrity contestants Hiten Tejwani and Shilpa Shinde have to dance on the song chosen by the guests.

In a short promo , we can see Shilpa dancing like never before.The song being played is ''tooh''  from the film Gori Tere Pyar Mein. The word 'tooh' , is a Punjabi reference to a person's behind. In a totally cheerful and carefree avatar, Shilpa moves to the beats. While dancing, Shilpa also spanks Hiten Tejwani's behind a couple of times,  which makes everybody break into laughter. Hiten too enjoys his dance and makes everybody laugh with his funny moves.

If you are having a bad day , you must watch this delightful dance of the two contestants.

Remo also has a task for Akash Dadlani who is seen in a reclusive mode lately after his fight with friend Puneesh Sharma. Remo gets Akash to participate by asking him to make a theme rap for Bigg Boss. Remo then makes signature steps for the song and makes everybody do the steps.

Watch the happy video of Shilpa and Hiten prancing here.

 

