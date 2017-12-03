Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa exchange vows in a big fat Indian wedding









Finally hitched! ❤️🎆🎉 #gothitched #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh



A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:51am PST

A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on









Finally 👩‍❤️‍👩 #BhartiKiBaraat #BhArsh #BhartiSingh #Bharti #Haarsh



A post shared by Indian Television 📺 (@indian.television) on Dec 3, 2017 at 5:20am PST

A post shared by Indian Television 📺 (@indian.television) on







The vows 💏 #BhartiKiBaraat #BhArsh #BhartiSingh #Bharti #Haarsh



A post shared by Indian Television 📺 (@indian.television) on Dec 3, 2017 at 5:54am PST



A post shared by Indian Television 📺 (@indian.television) on

New Delhi: TV couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are now man and wife. Finally the two love-birds exchanged vows to enter the conjugal alliance.The popular comedian and her long time boyfriend Haarsh Limbachiya had been sharing their pre-wedding photos with fans which were funny as well as romantic.Finally after all the wait, the two are betrothed. The wedding was a big fat Indian wedding and they were a couple beaming with joy. Bharti looked stunning in her Pink Lehenga and Harsh looked dapper in his white kurta and Pathani salwar.Bharti shared their first picture after marriage and she is a blushing bride.We came across some of the videos of the event and they are oh-so-cute. Bharti doesn't fail to makes us laugh even as a bride. Check her comic antics here.Check out this utterly romantic video where the couple exchange garlands with the song "ye moh moh ke dhaage" playing in the background.Check out the happy couple completing the rituals. Seven blessings to them.Bharti and Harsh first made their first public appearance as a couple in Nach Baliye 8. They will now take a break from their work and go for a month-long honeymoon trip to Europe.