BEYHADH: SHOCKING! Fire on the set of the show AGAIN

: Sony Entertainment Television show ‘Beyhadh’ is gearing up for some high voltage drama. But currently, Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) and Arjun’s wedding sequence is being shot.Well, once again during this important scene of wedding, fire broke out on the sets of Beyhadh. Earlier, when Arjun and Maya were getting married on the show, set was caught in fire and lead actress Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon escaped the incident unharmed.As per report in India Forums, “The knot binding Arjun and Saanjh during the pheras caught fire and that stalled the shoot. In the previous incident, a mandap fire that was required in the scene went out of hand where managing the flames became a problem and Kushal ended up with minor burns.”Well, thank God everyone no one was harmed on the set. And once again Kushal Tandon carried Aneri Vajani to safety just like he Jennifer Winget earlier during the same unfortunate incident.On a related note, show will reach its finale very soon but before that there is going to be a big twist in the show, when Jhanvi aka Kavita Ghai will die in the serial.