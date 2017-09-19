 BEYHADH: Arjun and Saanjh are BLESSED with a BABY GIRL
Meet the new family of Arjun and Saanjh.

By: || Updated: 19 Sep 2017 01:39 PM
New Delhi: Sony Entertainment Television show ‘Beyhadh’ is all set to entertain us once again after 5 years of leap. A new chapter is going to start in the life of Arjun and Saanjh’s family but Maya would still be the same.

The big news is that a new member has joined the ‘Beyhadh’ family as Arjun and Saanjh are parents to a girl.

Check out the first look of all the actors of ‘Beyhadh’ after leap:



Their post leap looks thooo! 🔥😍 @therealkushaltandon @vajanianeri #kushaltandon #saajun #beyhadh


A post shared by nasreeta (@nasreeta) on













#saajun #arjun @vajanianeri @therealkushaltandon


A post shared by Anamika Dawar (@anerifan_ana1) on













People who were saying the baby was #Arya 's daughter show me ur self 👀👀👀👀👀 #beyhadh #saanjh #arjunsharma #saajun #sajun


A post shared by Ç.ULUSOY Netfelix serie (@turkishndindian_fc) on






WhatsApp Image 2017-09-19 at 1.33.36 PM

As per news in Spotboye.com, “Arjun and Saanjh will be soaking in marital bliss with their li’l one while Maya (Jennifer) will escape prison to seek revenge from Arjun.”

Last month show was all set to go off air but on public demand, makers had to continue the show.

In the show, Jennifer Winget, Aneri Vajani and Kushal Tandon play the lead roles.

