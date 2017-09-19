BEYHADH: Arjun and Saanjh are BLESSED with a BABY GIRL

The big news is that a new member has joined the ‘Beyhadh’ family as Arjun and Saanjh are parents to a girl.
Check out the first look of all the actors of ‘Beyhadh’ after leap:
To happy new beginnings & warm welcomes to new family members. Sharma family looks absolutely stunning & my #Saajun as parents is gonna be a treat to watch. 😍✨ Here's hoping the writers don't screw up their relationship post leap (they have a history of doing that 😬) #saajun #anerivajani #kushaltandon #summitbhardwaj #kavitaghai #vibhabhagat #beyhadh
As per news in Spotboye.com, “Arjun and Saanjh will be soaking in marital bliss with their li’l one while Maya (Jennifer) will escape prison to seek revenge from Arjun.”
Last month show was all set to go off air but on public demand, makers had to continue the show.
In the show, Jennifer Winget, Aneri Vajani and Kushal Tandon play the lead roles.