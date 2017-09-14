Believe in being positive always: Vivek Mushran

New Delhi: TV actor Vivek Mushran best known for television shows like Son Pari, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins shares that being in showbiz is a struggle of getting works and a challenge to get viewers to your work."Being into showbiz feels like a challenge sometimes a struggle. As to get work is always struggling and to get popularity to your work is always a challenge. But keeping it a challenge is a better attitude I suppose. I believe in being positive always," said Vivek who is seen in Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi.Vivek who will soon wrap up his shoot for Star Plus daily drama shares he would enjoy and keep himself open for anything till the time he owns comfort level."I'm open for everything from reality TV shows to stand up comedy. Even I wish to be part of web series or some meaty or negative role for a television show. I don't want to limit myself," said Vivek who will next be seen in Bollywood movie 'Veere Di Wedding."