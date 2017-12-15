BALIKA VADHU Child Actress Gracy Goswami accuses Casting Director of HARASSMENT









: Many times we hear and read the horrifying stories of casting couch in this glamorous industry. But this latest story is coming from a child actress.TV child actress Gracy Goswami who is known for her role in ‘Balika Vadhu’ as ‘Nimboli’ has accused Casting Director D K Casting of harassment.As per report in India Forums, Gracy’s mother told the portal, “I will not comment anything on it but yes I have filed a complaint against D K Casting as he was harassing and threatening us for money."On the other hand, casting director D K said, “I have filed a complaint against Gracy's parents because she (Gracy) has been casted through me for Star Plus' Kings of Daughter. I even have everything written on mail from the production house's end, when she got finalised for the show. But now, the parents are not giving me my due money. I have told police about the same."Well, let’s just hope that Gracy’s family and D K sort out the issue and we get to see little actress on our TV screens again.Gracy was also seen in reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja’ and bollywood film, ‘Begum Jaan’.