Gracy Goswami is known for her role in Colors TV show 'Balika Vadhu'.

By: || Updated: 15 Dec 2017 07:16 PM
BALIKA VADHU Child Actress Gracy Goswami accuses Casting Director of HARASSMENT

Child actress Gracy Goswami and casting director D K casting

New Delhi: Many times we hear and read the horrifying stories of casting couch in this glamorous industry. But this latest story is coming from a child actress.

TV child actress Gracy Goswami who is known for her role in ‘Balika Vadhu’ as ‘Nimboli’ has accused Casting Director D K Casting of harassment.

As per report in India Forums, Gracy’s mother told the portal, “I will not comment anything on it but yes I have filed a complaint against D K Casting as he was harassing and threatening us for money."



On the other hand, casting director D K said, “I have filed a complaint against Gracy's parents because she (Gracy) has been casted through me for Star Plus' Kings of Daughter. I even have everything written on mail from the production house's end, when she got finalised for the show. But now, the parents are not giving me my due money. I have told police about the same."

Well, let’s just hope that Gracy’s family and D K sort out the issue and we get to see little actress on our TV screens again.

Gracy was also seen in reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja’ and bollywood film, ‘Begum Jaan’.

