BALIKA VADHU Child Actress Gracy Goswami accuses Casting Director of HARASSMENT

TV child actress Gracy Goswami who is known for her role in ‘Balika Vadhu’ as ‘Nimboli’ has accused Casting Director D K Casting of harassment.
As per report in India Forums, Gracy’s mother told the portal, “I will not comment anything on it but yes I have filed a complaint against D K Casting as he was harassing and threatening us for money."
Todays ootd ????????????????
A post shared by Gracy goswami (@gracy.goswami) on
I am quite cause I am hurt...."just a thought "????????????????
A post shared by Gracy goswami (@gracy.goswami) on
On the other hand, casting director D K said, “I have filed a complaint against Gracy's parents because she (Gracy) has been casted through me for Star Plus' Kings of Daughter. I even have everything written on mail from the production house's end, when she got finalised for the show. But now, the parents are not giving me my due money. I have told police about the same."
Well, let’s just hope that Gracy’s family and D K sort out the issue and we get to see little actress on our TV screens again.
Gracy was also seen in reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja’ and bollywood film, ‘Begum Jaan’.