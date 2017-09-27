‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’ actress Aanchal Munjal is making a COMEBACK







The spark of passion ignites the fuel for innovation. 🐝

A post shared by Aanchal (@aanchalmunjalofficial) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT













Make it pop like Pink Champagne! 🥂#MilesToGo



A post shared by Aanchal (@aanchalmunjalofficial) on Sep 17, 2017 at 2:50am PDT

A post shared by Aanchal (@aanchalmunjalofficial) on







Le jaayein jaane kahaan Hawayein, hawayein… Shrug ~ @kos_western_indian

A post shared by Aanchal (@aanchalmunjalofficial) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:43am PDT













Perfectly imperfect. 💥 Earrings @crazzyforjewellery ⚡️



A post shared by Aanchal (@aanchalmunjalofficial) on Sep 3, 2017 at 12:40am PDT

A post shared by Aanchal (@aanchalmunjalofficial) on







Never settle for anything lesser than something you've always wanted to achieve. #KeepGoing ♥️ Thank you @exotic_stores for this lovely Top! ☺️

A post shared by Aanchal (@aanchalmunjalofficial) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:37am PDT













When the wind romances with the hair. 🦋 #NaturalBlower



A post shared by Aanchal (@aanchalmunjalofficial) on Jul 31, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

A post shared by Aanchal (@aanchalmunjalofficial) on







Sandaleen sandaleen .. Marmareen marmareen .. #AfreenAfreen #LoveThisSong 🎶

A post shared by Aanchal (@aanchalmunjalofficial) on Jul 15, 2017 at 2:43am PDT













Because Life is better when you're Laughing! 😁🤗 #KeepLaughing #KeepLoving ❤️



A post shared by Aanchal (@aanchalmunjalofficial) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:48pm PDT

A post shared by Aanchal (@aanchalmunjalofficial) on







👩🏻

A post shared by Aanchal (@aanchalmunjalofficial) on Jun 14, 2017 at 1:25am PDT













Wherever you are, be all there. ✨🌸



A post shared by Aanchal (@aanchalmunjalofficial) on May 23, 2017 at 11:45pm PDT

A post shared by Aanchal (@aanchalmunjalofficial) on

TV actress Aanchal Munjal who is known for her role in Sony Entertainment Television's 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain', has been roped in as the lead of upcoming series "Dil Buffering". The actress says working on a show after movies is a refreshing fun change.The 19-year-old will be playing the role of Abby in Bindass channel's series, which will launch on Friday. The show will also go live on YouTube and Facebook simultaneously."After taking a break from TV for three years, where I've always worked as a child artiste, this is something refreshing. I have been focusing on the movies down south. But I must admit, it's fun," Aanchal said in a statement.The story revolves around a girl who revisits all her past relationships in order to find her prince charming. She thinks she did not give love a fair chance and snapped out of every relationship quickly."Abby's character is completely different than my real self and that is the most exciting part about this role. The only thing common between us is that we both are fun, outspoken and easy to be with. I hope the viewers love watching Abby as much as I love playing her," she added.Aanchal has featured in films like "We Are Family", "Aarakshan", "Ghayal Once Again" and Tamil project "Sei"."My passion for acting was chipped in my body right from my birth. And it has only grown in the past 11 years. I take the phrase 'work is worship' way too literally. Actually, working for me is something that I wake up for everyday. I look forward to it in the most loyal way," the actress added.She has also acted in TV shows like, 'Gumrah', 'Parvarrish' and 'Ek Boond Ishq'.