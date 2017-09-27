‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’ actress Aanchal Munjal is making a COMEBACK

The 19-year-old will be playing the role of Abby in Bindass channel's series, which will launch on Friday. The show will also go live on YouTube and Facebook simultaneously.
"After taking a break from TV for three years, where I've always worked as a child artiste, this is something refreshing. I have been focusing on the movies down south. But I must admit, it's fun," Aanchal said in a statement.
The story revolves around a girl who revisits all her past relationships in order to find her prince charming. She thinks she did not give love a fair chance and snapped out of every relationship quickly.
"Abby's character is completely different than my real self and that is the most exciting part about this role. The only thing common between us is that we both are fun, outspoken and easy to be with. I hope the viewers love watching Abby as much as I love playing her," she added.
Aanchal has featured in films like "We Are Family", "Aarakshan", "Ghayal Once Again" and Tamil project "Sei".
"My passion for acting was chipped in my body right from my birth. And it has only grown in the past 11 years. I take the phrase 'work is worship' way too literally. Actually, working for me is something that I wake up for everyday. I look forward to it in the most loyal way," the actress added.
She has also acted in TV shows like, 'Gumrah', 'Parvarrish' and 'Ek Boond Ishq'.