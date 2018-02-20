 BAD NEWS! Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta’s fan’s TRAGIC DEATH
Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta's die-hard fan lost her life in an accident!

By: || Updated: 20 Feb 2018 06:14 PM
TV actress Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta

New Delhi: Popular Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta got sad news yesterday as one of their die-hard breathed her last.

A girl named Divya, was a big fan of Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta and also she was the one behind Hina and Vikas Gupta’s fan clubs. As per news, Divya met with an accident few days ago and was struggling for life.

She breathed her last on 18th February and yesterday, TV actress Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta mourned her death.

Hina wrote a heart wrenching post on Twitter, “It’s hard to forget someone who gave u so much to remember..fought for u,loved u,laughed with u,cried with u@lostboy54 .. you will b missed@Divya19913128 #RIP (sic).”

Check out this tweet:



Vikas too mourned Divya’s death on twitter. He wrote, “RIP Divya !!!”







Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal also extended condolences to the family, “May her soul Rest in Peace !

Condolences to the family n friends , may God give them strength.@Divya19913128 u will be missed !”





Take a look at Divya’s fanpage:

Divya

This was quite a touching gesture from Vikas and Hina. We wish Divya’s soul rest in peace.

