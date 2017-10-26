 BAD NEWS for Priyank Sharma fans; Bigg Boss contestant BREAKS UP with Divya Aggarwal
Bigg boss 11 popular contestant Priyank Sharma broke up with Divya Aggarwal.

By: || Updated: 26 Oct 2017 09:52 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma with girlfriend Divya Aggarwal

New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has given a lot of fame to Priyank Sharma just in one week. He will soon enter in the Bigg Boss 11 house again. But here we have some bad news for Priyank Sharma fans.

Don’t worry! It’s not related to Bigg Boss. Priyank rose to fame with MTV Roadies and then he was seen in MTV Splitsvilla where he fell in love with Divya Aggarwal. Fans have loved their jodi from day one. They also named them, ‘DivYank’ (Priyank+Divya).



But couple is no longer together. As per source of Tellychakkar.com, “Divya had strong feelings for Priyank but now they have broken up! They were never really into a strong relationship. It was always dicey. Divya did have feelings for him but Priyank never really showed much interest. Vikas Gupta’s news was indeed a huge blow to her. She got a reality check.”

Not just this, Priyank had also un-followed Divya on Instagram. Their break up became more evident when Priyank didn’t meet Divya for once after coming out of Bigg Boss.

Well we just hope this break up is good for both of them.

Are you now waiting for Priyank’s entry in Bigg Boss 11 house?

Stay tuned for all news and updates.

