BAD NEWS for Priyank Sharma fans; Bigg Boss contestant BREAKS UP with Divya Aggarwal

Don’t worry! It’s not related to Bigg Boss. Priyank rose to fame with MTV Roadies and then he was seen in MTV Splitsvilla where he fell in love with Divya Aggarwal. Fans have loved their jodi from day one. They also named them, ‘DivYank’ (Priyank+Divya).
Their first ever date together, It was a lit as for me🌸 No one can be like them😏💕 kayy? P.S - Cherishing the old DivYank moments untill we get fresh ones😓 @divyaagarwal_official @priyanksharmaaa _________________________ T A G S : #priyanksharma #priyank #divya #divyaagarwal #divyank #kikicookie #splitsvillax #love #bond #connection #friendship #journey #mtv
A post shared by D I V Y A N K S L A Y S🌹 (@divyanklover) on
Remember when they have started. 💝💝🌎🌎💍💍 Follow @divyank_is_lifee for more #divya #priyank #divyank #cutties #forever #followforafollow
A post shared by Divyank heart beat💓 (@divyank_is_lifee) on
#love #divyank #cutestcouple @priyanksharmaaa @divyaagarwal_official #splitsvilla
A post shared by cookie_kiki (@splitsvilla1) on
Best people ...❤😍#divyank #divyaagarwal #priyanksharmaaa #priyankanforevaa #waitingforbothtofollow😭 #psfl💘
A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyankan_fanclub) on
But couple is no longer together. As per source of Tellychakkar.com, “Divya had strong feelings for Priyank but now they have broken up! They were never really into a strong relationship. It was always dicey. Divya did have feelings for him but Priyank never really showed much interest. Vikas Gupta’s news was indeed a huge blow to her. She got a reality check.”
Not just this, Priyank had also un-followed Divya on Instagram. Their break up became more evident when Priyank didn’t meet Divya for once after coming out of Bigg Boss.
Well we just hope this break up is good for both of them.
Are you now waiting for Priyank’s entry in Bigg Boss 11 house?
Stay tuned for all news and updates.