Bad news for Jennifer Winget fans!

Here comes a disappointing news for all Jennifer Winget fans who were eagerly waiting for her new show ‘Behad’.According to the reports, the suspense thriller starring Kushal and Jennifer has been postponed and now it would go on-air in August instead of June.However, the reason for this sudden change in schedule, is yet to be known.Actor Kushal Tandon, best known for his various stints in TV shows like “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai”, “Nach Baliye 5” and “Bigg Boss”, will be seen playing double role in upcoming TV show “Behad”. He says his characters in the show are “diverse and complex”.Not only Kushal is going to be seen playing double role for the first time onscreen, the show will feature “Saraswatichandra” actress in a never seen before negative avatar.“Behad” will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television.