BAD NEWS! Chris Pratt files for DIVORCE from Anna Faris

TV actor Chris Pratt has filed for divorce from actress Anna Faris. According to tmz.com, Pratt filed legal documents on Friday to end his 8-year marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.Faris filed her response to the divorce at exactly the same time and the two documents are similar.They are both asking for joint custody of 5-year-old Jack and have listed July 13 as the date of separation.They issued a statement on August 6 announcing their separation.Also, sources connected to two told tmz.com that the divorce is "totally amicable."Chris and Anna ended their 8-year-old marriage on Friday due to their compatibility issues. Few months ago, in a public statement, Chris said, "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,”He further said, "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”Chris Pratt and Anna Faris met on the sets of 'Take Me Home Tonight'. Chris has worked in popular movies like 'Passengers', 'Guardians of Galaxy', 'Jurassic World', 'Zero Dark Thirty', 'Bride Wars'.