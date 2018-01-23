AWWWKWARD! Karishma Tanna REUNITING with her EX on sets of NAAGIN 3

: Ardent fans of Ekta Kapoor are waiting for hit supernatural series, ‘Naagin 3’ with all the new cast.Now the 3 ‘Naagins’ of the show are Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Karishma Tanna. TV actor Pearl V Puri will be seen playing the lead role.But this may not be a very good news for Karishma Tanna as she will have to face her ex-lover, Pearl V Puri.According to news in Spotboye.com, “Karishma and Pearl had worked together on the show, Nagarjun - Ek Yoddha, which aired on Life OK and they were dating. But then, the ‘honeymoon’ phase ended. The former lovers are making a comeback on the small screen. They will be seen together in Ekta Kapoor's much-anticipated Naagin 3.”Well, we are not sure if they scenes together but obviously being on the set they will pass through each other. It is also a good thing that both of them are proving to be professionals and are ready to entertain the viewers.Naagin and Naagin 2 had Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Aashka Goradia , Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra in the lead roles.Naagin 3 will hit the TV screens on March 3 and will replace time slot of Chandrakanta. Naagin will go on air at 8 and Chandrakanta will be aired at 6pm.Are you excited to see Naagin 3 in new cast?