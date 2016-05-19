Audience wants modern looking mothers on TV: Hina Khan

Rishikesh: There was a time when a streak of white hair denoted ageing of a character on the small screen. Not anymore, says actress Hina Khan, who is unmarried in real life but now essays a mother of two in TV show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".

She says that in today’s society, people prefer to see actresses -- even in the role of an older character -- in a modern look.Hina, 27, started her journey in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” as a youngster named Akshara, in 2009. After a few forward leaps in the story, she is now seen in the role of a mother.Asked whether she has any reservations by ageing like this on screen, Hina, who was shooting for the Star Plus show here, said: “Not at all. Times have changed. People don’t want to see artistes who are playing mothers’ role in those grey hair, which we used to do earlier.“Those times have changed. In real life, also no one likes grey hair. Everyone wants to look younger and that is what we are showing. People’s thinking is becoming modern. They want to see us in that look”.Hina has grown with the show, literally.“It has been a very good journey," she said, and added: "It (the leaps in the show) has changed nothing in my character. I’m still what I was seven years back and still going strong.“I’m very proud of all the leaps, twists and turns that have happened in our show. I’m happily welcoming them and I’m looking forward that it gives us good numbers."Has she ever felt bored of playing the same role for so long?“Of course, sometimes you do feel it is monotonous. I have never denied it... It happens and I think my producer understands that and he respects it”.However, Hina says that fans are not going to see her playing a grandmother anytime soon.“Becoming a grandmother is too far. Now (with the latest leap of five years) people are going to see a story that they would have never imagined.“I don’t think Naira (her onscreen daughter) is getting married any time soon, though I don’t have any problem playing a mother-in-law,” she said.Apart from Hina, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” also features Karan Mehra, Rohan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan.