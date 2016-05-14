Atharva Phadnis, stress buster for 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste' team

Atharva Phadnis, the child artiste who plays Daboo in TV show “Ek Duje Ke Vaaste”, is considered a stress buster for the cast of the show.Actress Nikita Dutta who essays the role of Suman, says Atharva's innocence and intelligence makes him everybody's favourite.“This little adorable kid brings smile on the face of people with his cute antics. His innocence and intelligence have made him favourite of our our entire unit,” Nikita said in a statement.“Since I am personally very fond of kids, I love spending time on the set with him. The unit misses him when he is not around. Just like his character, Atharva spreads love and happiness with his presence on the set,” she added.The show is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.