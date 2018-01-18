Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal all set for London wedding!

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal, are all set to tie the knot in London.Reports say the wedding is likely to take place in August or September this year.The couple who had been dating for over two years had got engaged in September last year.Ashmit had then revealed that he popped up the big question to Maheck in Marbella, Spain, during a recent European vacation. Confirming the same, the 39-year-old actor posted an adorable pic wherein he is seen bending down on his knee and presenting a ring to her. Maheck too posted the same picture.The two first met 12 years back, but started dating in 2015. The duo also took part in reality show ‘Power Couple’. The news comes a day after Ashmit’s former girlfriend Riya Sen got married to her boyfriend Shivam Tiwari.Ashmit was part of Bigg Boss 4 while Maheck was seen in the next season of the show. She was also roped in the 8th season.Well, we congratulate Ashmit–Maheck and wish them luck for this new journey!(With additional information from ANI)