SHOCKING! Arshi Khan's BIGGEST LIE gets EXPOSED

Is it for a film?

Updated: 30 Jan 2018 02:42 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan is breaking the internet again. Pictures from her latest photo shoot are going viral.

Arshi Khan created quite a stir when she entered the Bigg Boss 11 house. Her pictures on internet went viral. Now after her successful stint in Bigg Boss 11, Arshi is making heads turn again.

Arshi’s latest photo shoot is nothing but sexy. She is wearing black sheer top with golden sequined skirt.

Check out the pictures:

It is being said that this is Arshi’s look for South film with Prabhas.

But guess what, Bollywoodlife.com, revealed that Arshi is trying to gain attention with this and she has not signed any film with Prabhas.

Portals' source said, "“Forget approaching for a film, Prabhas’ team doesn’t even know who Arshi is." Now this is something really shocking!

Arshi made announcement of doing film with Prabhas on twitter. She wrote, ““#ArshiKhan signed on for a big film project also starring Prabhas. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss. Special thanks to #NevadaPutman”

Arshi Khan was recently seen in Colors TV show 'Entertainment Ki Raat'. There are speculations that in future she will be seen reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'.

First Published:
