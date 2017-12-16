Arrest warrant issued against Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan: Here's why

New Delhi: There is a bad news for Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan. As per reports, an arrest warrant is issued against lady for not attending the proceedings for the past three months.
As per a report in IB Times, in Jalandhar court, a case is registered against Arshi Khan for allegedly trying to create hatred between communities by painting the national flags of India and neighbour Pakistan on her bare body.
As per the report, a Jalandhar court has issued an arrest warrant against her on Monday.
The court ordered cops to enter the Bigg Boss 11 house and arrest Arshi Khan.
The controversial lady is skipping the trial for the third time. As per reports, this is second arrest warrant against her.
As per IB Times, Arshi’s publicist Flynn Remedios told it that even though the arrest warrant is still in force, he arranged to get a stay order which will be valid until January 15, 2018.