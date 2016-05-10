Are Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna really heading for splitsville? Here's the answer!



All those who love us.We R not splitting up but just getting through our ups & downs like all relationships go through. Love conquers all ❤️

— upen patel (@upenpatelworld) May 8, 2016

Well, are Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna together? Fans of the couple are confused whether they are together or not. Ever since a tweet on Sunday hinted that they are breaking up, just a day after that, Upen tweeted an amendment that justifies that the couple are simply going through a rough phase but are still together. They haven’t broken up!This is what the new status read:'Love conquers all' reads the revised status:He also tweeted:Upen had previously tweeted that he and Karishma have agreed to part ways. This was the ful tweet: "Me and Karishma have both agreed to part ways. Thank you for all your love. 2 much has come 2light & shown its true colours. love is never easy and when a certain foundation is broken it's impossible 2move forward."Now the tweet has been deleted.And here’s what the new tweet read:No, love is certainly never easy and yes, it often does conquer all - that this divergence was separated by just 24 hours suggests that we should watch the space (Twitter, where else?) for more.Upen and Karishma met on the sets of Bigg Boss 8 and since then they are dating. The couple participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye where Upen had again asked Karishma to marry him.