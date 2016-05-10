Are Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna really heading for splitsville? Here's the answer!

This is what the new status read:
'Love conquers all' reads the revised status:
All those who love us.We R not splitting up but just getting through our ups & downs like all relationships go through. Love conquers all ❤️
— upen patel (@upenpatelworld) May 8, 2016
He also tweeted:
pic.twitter.com/T7dPzHIG4v
— upen patel (@upenpatelworld) May 7, 2016
Upen had previously tweeted that he and Karishma have agreed to part ways. This was the ful tweet: "Me and Karishma have both agreed to part ways. Thank you for all your love. 2 much has come 2light & shown its true colours. love is never easy and when a certain foundation is broken it's impossible 2move forward."
Now the tweet has been deleted.
And here’s what the new tweet read:
No, love is certainly never easy and yes, it often does conquer all - that this divergence was separated by just 24 hours suggests that we should watch the space (Twitter, where else?) for more.
Upen and Karishma met on the sets of Bigg Boss 8 and since then they are dating. The couple participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye where Upen had again asked Karishma to marry him.