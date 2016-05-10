 Are Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna really heading for splitsville? Here's the answer!
Updated: 10 May 2016 02:12 PM
New Delhi: Well, are Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna together? Fans of the couple are confused whether they are together or not. Ever since a tweet on Sunday hinted that they are breaking up, just a day after that, Upen tweeted an amendment that justifies that the couple are simply going through a rough phase but are still together. They haven’t broken up!

This is what the new status read:

'Love conquers all' reads the revised status:



He also tweeted:





Upen had previously tweeted that he and Karishma have agreed to part ways. This was the ful tweet: "Me and Karishma have both agreed to part ways. Thank you for all your love. 2 much has come 2light & shown its true colours. love is never easy and when a certain foundation is broken it's impossible 2move forward."

Now the tweet has been deleted.

And here’s what the new tweet read:

No, love is certainly never easy and yes, it often does conquer all - that this divergence was separated by just 24 hours suggests that we should watch the space (Twitter, where else?) for more.
Upen and Karishma met on the sets of Bigg Boss 8 and since then they are dating. The couple participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye where Upen had again asked Karishma to marry him.

