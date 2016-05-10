 Anuj Sachdeva back on TV as rockstar
Updated: 10 May 2016 01:40 PM
Mumbai: Anuj Sachdeva, known for his roles in TV shows like “Phir Subah Hogi” and “Chhanchhan”, is walking back to the world of small screen as a rockstar through “Swaragini”. The actor says he has a 'personal connect' with the role.

Anuj, who was last seen in the TV show “Itti Si Khushi” and also features in Bollywood film "Love Shagun", will enter the Colors' show as Sahil Sen Gupta.
“To me, there is a personal connect with Sahil’s character because, much like him, even I am a music-lover, and that’s what urged me to be part of this show,” Anuj said in a statement.
Anuj's character will be seen bonding with the female protagonist over music. He will enter the show in a dramatic way as he will be seen saving the female lead from a near-fatal accident.

Having starred in shows like "Sabki Laadli Bebo", "Phir Subah Hogi", "Chhanchhan" and "Itti Si Khushi", Anuj is a popular face in the TV industry.
Now, Anuj is glad to be associated with the show.

He said: “'Swaragini' is one of the finest shows on Indian television and I am glad that I have gotten an opportunity to be a part of it.”

