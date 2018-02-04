Anshul Pandey and Gaurav Sareen shortlisted for Star Plus' brand new show

Star Plus’ brand new show that is based on the story of Harishankar Parsai will be soon going on floor.We already told you that four of Star Plus shows will be going off air. This new show being produced by Saurabh Tewari will be replacing one of them.According to the reports, actress Megha Chakraborty will be the female lead of the show.However the makers are still dicey about who should they lock as the lead actor. They are pondering over the names of Gaurav Sareen and Anshul Pandey.One of them will be locked finally.Gaurav Sareen is currently seen in Ek Deewna Tha while Anshul Pandey has appeared in shows like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.This serial will be based in Indore and its production will go on floor in February.Let us see who of the two makes it to the final cast. Who do you want to see on the screen? Tell us in the comments.