After getting married, Anas Rashid has now revealed his reception party pictures

19 Sep 2017 12:13 PM
Anas Rashid makes a PERFECT HUSBAND in his RECEPTION pictures

TV actor Anas Rashid with wife Heena Iqbal

Mumbai: TV actor Anas Rashid, who recently got hitched with Heena Iqbal, has shared some of the pictures from his reception party on Instagram.

In the pics, Anas is wearing a blue Sherwani while Heena looks breathtakingly beautiful in a Coral pink lehenga.  She has draped her lehnga in a Rajput style, wearing red and white bangles and kalire, which is a must for a Punjabi bride.

 



The Nikkah,,

Thank you all for your wishes and blessings,,,


Thank you guys,,,Love you all,,

????????????


The ‘’Diya aur Baati Hum’’ star  got married on 9th September. It was an arranged marriage and Heena is 14 years younger to Anas though age didn’t restrict them to fall in love. She was working in a corporate firm in Chandigarh before marriage.

 





☺☺

The couple will soon move to Mumbai where they are planning to throw a grand party for their friends.

