Amrita Rao's husband to make TV debut?

RJ Anmol, who recently tied the knot with actress Amrita Rao, will reportedly make his debut on the small screen as a host of the upcoming show “Life Ka Recharge”.“Life Ka Recharge”, which will be aired on &TV, is touted to be a light-hearted comedy show that will have social media at its heart.“Anmol has been approached to host the show and the discussion with the makers is going on in full swing. The show is set to be shot exclusively in Jaipur,” said a source from the show.“With social media as its muse, the show will spread laughter through satirical comedy presented through skits, gags, public opinions and unique characters that will ensure the audience roll with laughter,” the source added.Interestingly, Amrita is also currently seen on the same channel in the TV show “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai”.The couple, who were in a seven-year-long relationship, got married earlier this month.