Check out Amrita Rao 's first post-wedding picture with hubby Anmol

New Delhi: "Vivah" actress Amrita Rao shocked her fans by tying the knot secretly with radio jockey Anmol after seven years of dating.

 

Anmol shared the news with fans on his Twitter and Facebook page.

"An interview that started 7 years back, continues... Only to get stronger today! JUST MARRIED!!! Myself & Amrita need your Good Wishes," he wrote alongside a photo of himself
with the 34-year-old actress.

 

Check out the couple's first picture post their marriage.

 

Amrita Rao
Amrita is currently seen on television show "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai".
She has starred in films like "Ishq Vishk", "Jolly LLB", "Deewaar", "Main Hoon Na" and "The Legend of Bhagat Singh".

