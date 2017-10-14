ALL IS NOT WELL between Shweta Tiwari and her husband Abhinav Kohli







The only people that deal with 2-3 hours of tardiness, @vikaaskalantri @priyankavikaaskalantri Love you guys😘And Thank you 🤗

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT













I am so proud to be your Mom❤️😘 @palaktiwarii



A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on







💕You don't have wealth until you have something money can not buy ❤️

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT













❤️



A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:39am PDT

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on







Little Us time...❤

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Dec 18, 2016 at 11:15pm PST













Happpyyyyy Newuuu Yearrrr EVERYONE !!!!! 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘❤❤❤❤❤



A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:40am PST

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on







Lazzzyyy Monday Morning...😵😴

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Nov 20, 2016 at 8:41pm PST













❤️ @abhinav.kohli024 #PC @sachin113photographer



A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Nov 2, 2016 at 10:40pm PDT

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on







😊 @abhinav.kohli024

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Oct 24, 2016 at 12:53am PDT













Happy Karvachauth ❤️



A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Oct 19, 2016 at 4:50am PDT

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

: TV actress Shweta Tiwari is one of the most talented and respected actresses of our TV industry. But this news may upset her fans. Actress had failed marriage with first husband Raja Chaudhary. She got married to Abhinav Kohli after getting divorced from Raja.Now it is being said that Shweta and Abhinav’s marriage has hit the rough patch. According to news in TOI a person close to Shweta and Abhinav said, “They are having a lot opinion clashes about Abhinav's career and Shweta's success as an actress."Well, this ego clash is quite common in our glamour industry.However, when the portal contacted Abhinav Kohli, he denied the reports and said, “All is well between Shweta and me. I have never been insecure about her success. We are both focusing on our work and are in a happy space."Shweta Tiwari is mother of two. She has daughter Palak with Raja Chaudhary.Actress gave birth to a cute baby boy, Reyansh last year with Abhinav Kohli.Shweta Tiwari is known for her role as ‘Prerna’ in Star Plus show ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’. She also won Colors TV’s reality show Bigg Boss.