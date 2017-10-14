ALL IS NOT WELL between Shweta Tiwari and her husband Abhinav Kohli

Now it is being said that Shweta and Abhinav’s marriage has hit the rough patch. According to news in TOI a person close to Shweta and Abhinav said, “They are having a lot opinion clashes about Abhinav's career and Shweta's success as an actress."
Well, this ego clash is quite common in our glamour industry.
I am so proud to be your Mom❤️😘 @palaktiwarii
A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on
❤️
A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on
Happpyyyyy Newuuu Yearrrr EVERYONE !!!!! 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘❤❤❤❤❤
A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on
❤️ @abhinav.kohli024 #PC @sachin113photographer
A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on
Happy Karvachauth ❤️
A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on
However, when the portal contacted Abhinav Kohli, he denied the reports and said, “All is well between Shweta and me. I have never been insecure about her success. We are both focusing on our work and are in a happy space."
Shweta Tiwari is mother of two. She has daughter Palak with Raja Chaudhary.
Actress gave birth to a cute baby boy, Reyansh last year with Abhinav Kohli.
Shweta Tiwari is known for her role as ‘Prerna’ in Star Plus show ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’. She also won Colors TV’s reality show Bigg Boss.