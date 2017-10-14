 ALL IS NOT WELL between Shweta Tiwari and her husband Abhinav Kohli
Has TV actress Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli's marriage hit the rough patch?

New Delhi: TV actress Shweta Tiwari is one of the most talented and respected actresses of our TV industry. But this news may upset her fans. Actress had failed marriage with first husband Raja Chaudhary. She got married to Abhinav Kohli after getting divorced from Raja.

Now it is being said that Shweta and Abhinav’s marriage has hit the rough patch. According to news in TOI a person close to Shweta and Abhinav said, “They are having a lot opinion clashes about Abhinav's career and Shweta's success as an actress."

However, when the portal contacted Abhinav Kohli, he denied the reports and said, “All is well between Shweta and me. I have never been insecure about her success. We are both focusing on our work and are in a happy space."

Shweta Tiwari is mother of two. She has daughter Palak with Raja Chaudhary.

Actress gave birth to a cute baby boy, Reyansh last year with Abhinav Kohli.

Shweta Tiwari is known for her role as ‘Prerna’ in Star Plus show ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’. She also won Colors TV’s reality show Bigg Boss.

First Published:
