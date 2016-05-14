Akshay Kumar turns 'thief' on TV

Actor Akshay Kumar turned prankster on the set of TV entertainer “The Kapil Sharma Show” when he 'stole' an audience member's watch.Akshay came on the set of the show to promote his forthcoming film "Housefull 3" with co-actors Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh.Akshay took off an audience member's watch without the latter realising it.“Akshay, Abhishek and Riteish were in a complete fun mood while shooting. The trio loves Kapil and his team and were seen having a gala time with him. A complete prankster, Akshay loves pulling people’s leg and this time it was no different,” said a source from the set.Narrating the incident, the source added: “As part of a contest, one lucky audience member won a special prize. As the gentleman came on stage to collect it, Akshay very slyly distracted him as he took off his watch. All this, as the winner didn’t even realise what was happening."The actor later confessed and returned the watch to him but not without having some good fun and ensuring loads of laughter."